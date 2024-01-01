$16,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
Used
138,940KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BN1M38J1158523
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,940 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Mazda Mazda3 GT Red Metallic *CLEAN CARFAX REPORT*, *NEW BRAKES*, LUBE, OIL AND FILTER COMPLETED, *LOCAL TRADE*, HEATED SEATS, *NAVIGATION*, *ONE OWNER*, *SUNROOF*, Mazda3 GT, 4D Hatchback, 6-Speed Automatic, Red Metallic, Black Leather, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, ABS brakes, Advanced Keyless Entry, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Metallic Grille, Colour Active Driving Display (ADD), Distance Recognition Support System (DRSS), Forward Obstruction Warning (FOW), Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, High Beam Control System (HBC), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Lane-Keep Assist System (LAS), Leather Trimmed Upholstery, Leather-Like Centre Console Lid, Leather-Like Side Door Trim, Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC), Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Package PR00 w/Premium Package, Power moonroof, Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Single CD/MP3, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window defroster, Smart Brake Support (SBS), Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Wheels: 18" Gunmetal Finish Alloy.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
