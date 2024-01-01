Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

138,940 KM

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,940KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BN1M38J1158523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,940 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Mazda Mazda3 GT Red Metallic *CLEAN CARFAX REPORT*, *NEW BRAKES*, LUBE, OIL AND FILTER COMPLETED, *LOCAL TRADE*, HEATED SEATS, *NAVIGATION*, *ONE OWNER*, *SUNROOF*, Mazda3 GT, 4D Hatchback, 6-Speed Automatic, Red Metallic, Black Leather, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, ABS brakes, Advanced Keyless Entry, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Metallic Grille, Colour Active Driving Display (ADD), Distance Recognition Support System (DRSS), Forward Obstruction Warning (FOW), Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, High Beam Control System (HBC), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Lane-Keep Assist System (LAS), Leather Trimmed Upholstery, Leather-Like Centre Console Lid, Leather-Like Side Door Trim, Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC), Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Package PR00 w/Premium Package, Power moonroof, Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Single CD/MP3, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window defroster, Smart Brake Support (SBS), Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Wheels: 18" Gunmetal Finish Alloy.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

