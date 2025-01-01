$17,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GS MT 4-Door
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,092KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBN1V72JM221696
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U1048
- Mileage 45,092 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
n/a
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
2018 Mazda MAZDA3