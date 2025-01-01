Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

45,092 KM

Details Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
12204001

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

Contact Seller

Used
45,092KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBN1V72JM221696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U1048
  • Mileage 45,092 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

