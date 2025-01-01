Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

112,792 KM

Details Features

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT Grand Touring WITH PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle
13136860

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT Grand Touring WITH PREMIUM

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

  1. 13136860
  2. 13136860
Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
112,792KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BN1W37J1170420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,792 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cobourg Mazda

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT Grand Touring WITH PREMIUM for sale in Cobourg, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT Grand Touring WITH PREMIUM 112,792 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD for sale in Cobourg, ON
2023 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD 42,771 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-30 GT w/Turbo GT Turbo Premium for sale in Cobourg, ON
2023 Mazda CX-30 GT w/Turbo GT Turbo Premium 37,287 KM $32,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cobourg Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-1820

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2018 Mazda MAZDA3