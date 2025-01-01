$17,999+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GT Grand Touring WITH PREMIUM
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
112,792KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BN1W37J1170420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,792 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
2018 Mazda MAZDA3