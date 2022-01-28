2018 Mazda MAZDA3

$18,888 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 0 9 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8162242

8162242 Stock #: U0656

U0656 VIN: JM1BN1U73J1165902

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # U0656

Mileage 71,098 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.