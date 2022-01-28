Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

71,098 KM

Details Features

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

71,098KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8162242
  • Stock #: U0656
  • VIN: JM1BN1U73J1165902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U0656
  • Mileage 71,098 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

