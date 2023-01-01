Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

186,000 KM

Details Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

186,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9813388
  Stock #: U0802
  VIN: JM1BN1L79J1168448

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

