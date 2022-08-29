Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda Miata MX-5

15,326 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda Miata MX-5

2018 Mazda Miata MX-5

RF GT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda Miata MX-5

RF GT

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

15,326KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9186616
  • Stock #: U0761
  • VIN: JM1NDAM77J0200463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 15,326 KM

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cobourg Mazda

2018 Mazda Miata MX-...
 15,326 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 ST
 139,967 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Edge SEL
 169,982 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-1820

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory