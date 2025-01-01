$8,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Leaf
S Hatchback
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,979 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Nissan Leaf S Hatchback brings you the future of driving with zero emissions and cutting-edge electric technology. Designed to be both eco-friendly and practical, the Leaf offers a smooth, quiet ride, advanced safety features, and an impressive range to get you where you need to go without compromising on comfort or style. With its modern design and user-friendly tech, the 2018 Leaf is perfect for anyone looking to make the switch to electric driving.
Key Features:
- Electric Powertrain: Fully electric with a 40 kWh battery offering up to 150 miles of range, making it an ideal choice for city commutes and short trips.
- Quiet, Smooth Ride: Experience the serenity and smoothness of electric driving, with instant torque and a responsive drive.
- Spacious Interior: Roomy, comfortable cabin with seating for 5 and plenty of cargo space, designed to make every journey convenient.
- Advanced Technology: Equipped with Nissan's advanced infotainment system, a 5.0-inch display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera for added convenience and safety.
- ProPILOT Assist: Nissan’s innovative driver-assist system that includes features like adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance to make your drive easier and safer.
- Eco-Friendly: With zero tailpipe emissions, the Leaf is an environmentally conscious choice, reducing your carbon footprint while offering low operating costs.
Price excludes taxes and licensing fee.
