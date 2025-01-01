Menu
The 2018 Nissan Leaf S Hatchback brings you the future of driving with zero emissions and cutting-edge electric technology. Designed to be both eco-friendly and practical, the Leaf offers a smooth, quiet ride, advanced safety features, and an impressive range to get you where you need to go without compromising on comfort or style. With its modern design and user-friendly tech, the 2018 Leaf is perfect for anyone looking to make the switch to electric driving.

Key Features:

Electric Powertrain: Fully electric with a 40 kWh battery offering up to 150 miles of range, making it an ideal choice for city commutes and short trips.
Quiet, Smooth Ride: Experience the serenity and smoothness of electric driving, with instant torque and a responsive drive.
Spacious Interior: Roomy, comfortable cabin with seating for 5 and plenty of cargo space, designed to make every journey convenient.
Advanced Technology: Equipped with Nissans advanced infotainment system, a 5.0-inch display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera for added convenience and safety.
ProPILOT Assist: Nissan's innovative driver-assist system that includes features like adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance to make your drive easier and safer.
Eco-Friendly: With zero tailpipe emissions, the Leaf is an environmentally conscious choice, reducing your carbon footprint while offering low operating costs.

162,979 KM

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

VIN 1N4AZ1CP4JC317455

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,979 KM

The 2018 Nissan Leaf S Hatchback brings you the future of driving with zero emissions and cutting-edge electric technology. Designed to be both eco-friendly and practical, the Leaf offers a smooth, quiet ride, advanced safety features, and an impressive range to get you where you need to go without compromising on comfort or style. With its modern design and user-friendly tech, the 2018 Leaf is perfect for anyone looking to make the switch to electric driving.

Key Features:

  • Electric Powertrain: Fully electric with a 40 kWh battery offering up to 150 miles of range, making it an ideal choice for city commutes and short trips.
  • Quiet, Smooth Ride: Experience the serenity and smoothness of electric driving, with instant torque and a responsive drive.
  • Spacious Interior: Roomy, comfortable cabin with seating for 5 and plenty of cargo space, designed to make every journey convenient.
  • Advanced Technology: Equipped with Nissan's advanced infotainment system, a 5.0-inch display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera for added convenience and safety.
  • ProPILOT Assist: Nissan’s innovative driver-assist system that includes features like adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance to make your drive easier and safer.
  • Eco-Friendly: With zero tailpipe emissions, the Leaf is an environmentally conscious choice, reducing your carbon footprint while offering low operating costs.

Price excludes taxes and licensing fee. 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Nissan Leaf