$8,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Micra
S
2018 Nissan Micra
S
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,587 KM
Vehicle Description
JC&DC MOTORS offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough!
Want more details on this specific vehicle?
Call or Text Diego at 289-829-1078
Sold Certified
Extended Warranty Available
Financing Available
*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
Email True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
JC&DC Motors Cobourg Location
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
(289) 252-1583