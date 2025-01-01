$22,488+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
SL 4WD
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
SL 4WD
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$22,488
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25463A
- Mileage 93,700 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL AWD is a versatile midsize SUV designed to balance comfort, capability, and family-friendly practicality. Powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine producing 284 horsepower, it delivers smooth and confident performance, paired with an intelligent all-wheel-drive system that adapts to varying road conditions. With a towing capacity of up to 6,000 pounds, the Pathfinder is well-suited for weekend adventures, whether hauling a trailer, boat, or camper.
Inside, the SL trim offers a refined cabin with seating for up to seven passengers across three rows. Leather-appointed seats, heated front and second-row seats, and a power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory settings enhance comfort on long drives. The second row slides and reclines for easier access to the third row, ensuring flexibility for families on the go. Technology includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, Bluetooth, and a premium 13-speaker Bose audio system, creating an engaging driving experience.
Safety is a priority, with features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, rearview and surround-view cameras, and automatic emergency braking. Stylish yet practical, the 2018 Pathfinder SL AWD combines rugged utility with upscale amenities, making it an ideal choice for active families seeking reliability and comfort.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Cobourg Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Cobourg Mazda
Cobourg Mazda
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-372-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-372-1820