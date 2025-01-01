Menu
Account
Sign In
<html><body><p data-end=476 data-start=0>The 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL AWD is a versatile midsize SUV designed to balance comfort, capability, and family-friendly practicality. Powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine producing 284 horsepower, it delivers smooth and confident performance, paired with an intelligent all-wheel-drive system that adapts to varying road conditions. With a towing capacity of up to 6,000 pounds, the Pathfinder is well-suited for weekend adventures, whether hauling a trailer, boat, or camper.</p><p data-end=1018 data-start=478>Inside, the SL trim offers a refined cabin with seating for up to seven passengers across three rows. Leather-appointed seats, heated front and second-row seats, and a power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory settings enhance comfort on long drives. The second row slides and reclines for easier access to the third row, ensuring flexibility for families on the go. Technology includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, Bluetooth, and a premium 13-speaker Bose audio system, creating an engaging driving experience.</p><p data-end=1360 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node= data-start=1020>Safety is a priority, with features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, rearview and surround-view cameras, and automatic emergency braking. Stylish yet practical, the 2018 Pathfinder SL AWD combines rugged utility with upscale amenities, making it an ideal choice for active families seeking reliability and comfort.</p></body></html>

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

93,700 KM

Details Description Features

$22,488

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12945468

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

Contact Seller

$22,488

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,700KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DR2MM3JC659220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25463A
  • Mileage 93,700 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL AWD is a versatile midsize SUV designed to balance comfort, capability, and family-friendly practicality. Powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine producing 284 horsepower, it delivers smooth and confident performance, paired with an intelligent all-wheel-drive system that adapts to varying road conditions. With a towing capacity of up to 6,000 pounds, the Pathfinder is well-suited for weekend adventures, whether hauling a trailer, boat, or camper.

Inside, the SL trim offers a refined cabin with seating for up to seven passengers across three rows. Leather-appointed seats, heated front and second-row seats, and a power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory settings enhance comfort on long drives. The second row slides and reclines for easier access to the third row, ensuring flexibility for families on the go. Technology includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, Bluetooth, and a premium 13-speaker Bose audio system, creating an engaging driving experience.

Safety is a priority, with features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, rearview and surround-view cameras, and automatic emergency braking. Stylish yet practical, the 2018 Pathfinder SL AWD combines rugged utility with upscale amenities, making it an ideal choice for active families seeking reliability and comfort.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cobourg Mazda

Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD for sale in Cobourg, ON
2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD 93,700 KM $22,488 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD for sale in Cobourg, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD 66,224 KM $30,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4 TSI Trendline+ 1.4T S for sale in Cobourg, ON
2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4 TSI Trendline+ 1.4T S 126,242 KM $12,488 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cobourg Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-1820

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,488

+ taxes & licensing>

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2018 Nissan Pathfinder