2018 Nissan Qashqai

JC&DC MOTORS offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough! line-height: 20.925px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; font-weight: bold; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=auto>JC&DC MOTORS</span><span class=TextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; color: windowtext; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 20.925px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=auto><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;> </span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>offers a</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;> </span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>wide assortment of high quality </span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>pre-owned</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;> vehicles at the most affordable prices.</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;> Visit us today in Cob</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>ourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough!</span></span><span class=EOP SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 20.925px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; color: windowtext; data-ccp-props={}> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; Want more details on this specific vehicle? Call or Text Diego at 289-829-1078 -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 20.925px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; color: windowtext; data-ccp-props={> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px 0px 10.6667px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; ✅ Sold Certified margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 20.925px; font-family: WordVisiCarriageReturn_MSFontService, Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif;><span class=SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; white-space: pre !important;> </span><br class=SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; white-space: pre !important; /></span><span class=TextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 24.4125px; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji_EmbeddedFont, Segoe UI Emoji_MSFontService, sans-serif; ✅ Extended Warranty Avaialble user-select: text; white-space: pre !important;> </span><br class=SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; white-space: pre !important; /></span><span class=TextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 24.4125px; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji_EmbeddedFont, Segoe UI Emoji_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none>✅</span><span class=TextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; ✅ Financing Available *Price excludes taxes and licensing fees* -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>s</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>*</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;> </span></span></p></div>

2018 Nissan Qashqai

165,792 KM

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Qashqai

AWD SV CVT

13126628

2018 Nissan Qashqai

AWD SV CVT

JC&DC Motors

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

289-252-1583

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,792KM
VIN JN1BJ1CRXJW262048

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,792 KM

JC&DC MOTORS offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough! 

Want more details on this specific vehicle? 
Call or Text Diego at 289-829-1078 

✅ Sold Certified  
✅ Extended Warranty Avaialble 
✅ Financing Available 

*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees* 

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

JC&DC Motors

JC&DC Motors

JC&DC Motors

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

289-252-1583

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

JC&DC Motors

289-252-1583

2018 Nissan Qashqai