2018 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
Used
97,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV4JC778472
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
2018 Nissan Rogue