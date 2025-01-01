Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue

97,500 KM

Details Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD

12151812

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV4JC778472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

