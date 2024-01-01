Menu
<p><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>BACK-UP CAMERA / SUNROOF / AIR CONDITIONING / HEATED FRONT SEATS</strong></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing. </span></p>

2018 Nissan Sentra

220,614 KM

Details

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

VIN 3N1AB7AP5JY237435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,614 KM

Vehicle Description

BACK-UP CAMERA / SUNROOF / AIR CONDITIONING / HEATED FRONT SEATS

 

Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

