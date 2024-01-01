$7,799+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Sentra
SV CVT
2018 Nissan Sentra
SV CVT
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,799
+ taxes & licensing
Used
220,614KM
Good Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP5JY237435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 220,614 KM
Vehicle Description
BACK-UP CAMERA / SUNROOF / AIR CONDITIONING / HEATED FRONT SEATS
Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
$7,799
+ taxes & licensing
True North Auto Brokers
(289) 252-1583
2018 Nissan Sentra