$23,700+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
Location
Bob Currie Auto Sales
4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
905-377-9200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
196,562KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT1JG171437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 196,562 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 RAM QUAD CAB 4X4 "HEMI" 5.7 LTR V8
BRAND NEW TIRES TONNEAU COVER
POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS
PRICE INCLUDES A LUBRICO CANADA WARRANTY
CALL BOB FOR DETAILS 905-377-9200
BOB CURRIE AUTO SALES
bcasales@hotmail.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Electronically Controlled Throttle
160 Amp Alternator
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS (DISC) NO LONGER AVAILABLE as standard equipment as of June 7, 2018.
3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (DISC)
648.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Options
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Brand New Tires
Privacy Glass
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Goodyear Brand Tires
Tip Start
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheel Centre Hub
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS (DISC)
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Information Centre
Rear Folding Seat
Rear Bench Seat
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Storage Tray
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
AM/FM/Satellite-Prep w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
BED LINER AND TONNEAU COVER
