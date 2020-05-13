Menu
$42,909

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2018 Toyota 4Runner

2018 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 LIMITED-7 PASSENGER!

2018 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 LIMITED-7 PASSENGER!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$42,909

+ taxes & licensing

  • 31,164KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5018532
  • Stock #: W5036A
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR3J5610174
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
5-door

This LIMITED 7 PASSENGER features TOYOTA LONG RANGE REMOTE START, CARGO LINER, TUB STYLE MATS, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, 15 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO WITH SUBWOOFER, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, 20 INCH WHEELS AND MORE! Beautiful Red Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Parking Distance Sensors
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Stability Control
  • Side Air Bags
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Remote Starter
  • Garage door opener
  • Tow Package
  • Telescopic Steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Sunroof
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Navigation System
  • 4x4
  • Dual Air Controls
  • 5 Speed Automatic
  • GPS System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

