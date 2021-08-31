Menu
2018 Toyota 4Runner

73,506 KM

Details

$45,870

+ tax & licensing
$45,870

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota 4Runner

2018 Toyota 4Runner

SR5+SNOWS!

2018 Toyota 4Runner

SR5+SNOWS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$45,870

+ taxes & licensing

73,506KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8041486
  • Stock #: W5503A
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR6J5558622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 73,506 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED SR5 features: HEATED LEATHER (SOFTEX) SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, 3RD ROW SEATS, 17 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, RUNNING BOARDS AND THE PREVIOUS OWNERS SNOW TIRES ON RIMS! Blue Metallic exterior and Black/Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
GPS System

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

