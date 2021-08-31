2018 Toyota 4Runner

+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
+ taxes & licensing
This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED SR5 features: HEATED LEATHER (SOFTEX) SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, 3RD ROW SEATS, 17 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, RUNNING BOARDS AND THE PREVIOUS OWNERS SNOW TIRES ON RIMS! Blue Metallic exterior and Black/Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8