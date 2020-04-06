Menu
2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE PREMIUM PKG-ONE OWNER+DEALER SERVICED!

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE PREMIUM PKG-ONE OWNER+DEALER SERVICED!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$20,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,700KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4878900
  • Stock #: TW112A
  • VIN: NMTKHMBX4JR023801
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door

This PREMIUM PKG is a ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED vehicle that has it all! BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS WITH PUDDLE LAMPS, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE AND MORE! Gorgeous Blue Eclipse Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Stability Control
  • Side Air Bags
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folder Rear Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Dual Air Controls
  • CVT

