2018 Toyota C-HR

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
+ taxes & licensing
This PREMIUM PKG is a ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED vehicle that has it all! BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS WITH PUDDLE LAMPS, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE AND MORE! Gorgeous Blue Eclipse Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8