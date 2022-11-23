Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota C-HR

111,406 KM

Details Description Features

$22,812

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,812

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota C-HR

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE PREMIUM-ONE OWNER!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE PREMIUM-ONE OWNER!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

Contact Seller

$22,812

+ taxes & licensing

111,406KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9410395
  • Stock #: TZ012A
  • VIN: NMTKHMBX4JR001684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 111,406 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED! This XLE PREMIUM is a ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED vehicle that features: REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, 18 INCH ALLOYS AND MORE. Beautiful Blue Eclipse Metallic with White roof exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2021 Toyota RAV4 Pri...
 36,841 KM
$63,892 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 33,048 KM
$31,977 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota 4Runner ...
 29,222 KM
$53,905 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory