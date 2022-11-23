$22,812+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2018 Toyota C-HR
XLE PREMIUM-ONE OWNER!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$22,812
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9410395
- Stock #: TZ012A
- VIN: NMTKHMBX4JR001684
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 111,406 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST ARRIVED! This XLE PREMIUM is a ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED vehicle that features: REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, 18 INCH ALLOYS AND MORE. Beautiful Blue Eclipse Metallic with White roof exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.