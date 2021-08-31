Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Camry

80,703 KM

Details Description Features

$27,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,987

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Camry

2018 Toyota Camry

XSE-XTRA WARRANTY-100,000 KMS!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Camry

XSE-XTRA WARRANTY-100,000 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

Contact Seller

$27,987

+ taxes & licensing

80,703KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7812783
  • Stock #: W5452A
  • VIN: 4T1B61HK3JU036435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,703 KM

Vehicle Description

This XSE is a ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED, KROWN UNDERCOATED top sport package that features: BEAUTIFUL RED LEATHER INTERIOR, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 19 INCH SPORT ALLOYS, PREMIUM LED HEADLAMPS AND TAIL LAMPS, LED DRLS, REAR SPOILER, BODY SKIRTING, SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, XM SAT RADIO READY, DUAL POWER SEATS, DUAL AUTO A/C, PUSH BUTTON START, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE and an available TOYOTA COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY valid up to 100,000 kms or February 28, 2023 whichever comes first for a transfer fee of only $150+hst! Midnight Black Metallic exterior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Dual Air Controls
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2016 Honda Accord To...
 116,395 KM
$19,977 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Camry XS...
 80,703 KM
$27,987 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee L...
 145,895 KM
$19,919 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory