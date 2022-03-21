$31,936+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Camry
XSE-LEATHER+PANO ROOF+MORE!
- Listing ID: 8681690
- Stock #: TY152A
- VIN: 4T1B61HKXJU111602
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,691 KM
Vehicle Description
If you are looking for an exciting sport sedan than this is the one! ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE this XSE features: 19 INCH SPORT ALLOYS, QUAD EXHAUST, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, PREMIUM LED HEADLAMPS AND TAIL LAMPS AND MORE. Gorgeous Blizzard Pearl/Black roof exterior and Red interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
