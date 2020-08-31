Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

18,743 KM

$16,920

+ tax & licensing
$16,920

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

CE-ONE OWNER BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE!

2018 Toyota Corolla

CE-ONE OWNER BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$16,920

+ taxes & licensing

18,743KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5781102
  • Stock #: TW190A
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE1JC059874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TW190A
  • Mileage 18,743 KM

Vehicle Description

This CE is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! REMOTE START, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, KEYLESS ENTRY, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE INCLUDING DYNAMIC RADAR CRUISE AND MORE! Very clean Silver Metallic exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Entry
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
CVT

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

