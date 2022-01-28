Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

77,290 KM

Details Description Features

$20,815

+ tax & licensing
$20,815

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

XSE-LEATHER+NAV+REMOTE START!

2018 Toyota Corolla

XSE-LEATHER+NAV+REMOTE START!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$20,815

+ taxes & licensing

77,290KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8245527
  • Stock #: CY020A
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE0JC040667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CY020A
  • Mileage 77,290 KM

Vehicle Description

This XSE is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: TOYOTA LONG RANGE REMOTE START, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, DUAL AUTO A/C, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, 17 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Heated Seats
Front Wheel Drive
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
CVT

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

