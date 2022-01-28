2018 Toyota Corolla

$20,815 + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 2 9 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8245527

Stock #: CY020A

VIN: 2T1BURHE0JC040667

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 77,290 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Navigation System Seating Heated Seats Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Additional Features Dual Air Controls GPS System CVT

