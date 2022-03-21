$23,894+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Corolla
SE UPGRADE-SUNROOF+REMOTE START!
- Listing ID: 8710682
- Stock #: W5649
- VIN: 2T1BURHE4JC058430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W5649
- Mileage 45,307 KM
Vehicle Description
This SE UPGRADE is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: TOYOTA LONG RANGE REMOTE START, ROOF RACK, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUTO A/C, 17 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Falcon Grey exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and a free Carfax report.
