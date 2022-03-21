Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

45,307 KM

Details Description Features

$23,894

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

SE UPGRADE-SUNROOF+REMOTE START!

Location

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

$23,894

+ taxes & licensing

45,307KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8710682
  • Stock #: W5649
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE4JC058430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W5649
  • Mileage 45,307 KM

Vehicle Description

This SE UPGRADE is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: TOYOTA LONG RANGE REMOTE START, ROOF RACK, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUTO A/C, 17 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Falcon Grey exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and a free Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

