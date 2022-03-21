Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

15,149 KM

Details

$24,896

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

iM ONLY 15,149 KMS!

iM ONLY 15,149 KMS!

Location

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

15,149KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8710685
  • Stock #: W5652
  • VIN: JTNKARJE4JJ559207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # W5652
  • Mileage 15,149 KM

Vehicle Description

This iM is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE with ONLY 15,149 ORIGINAL KILOMETERS! Features: HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH AUDIO CONTROLS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, AUTO HIGH BEAMS AND LANE DEPARTURE ALERT, AUTO A/C, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, BEAUTIFUL 17 INCH ALLOYS, LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS AND MORE. Stunning Electric Storm Blue exterior and very clean Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

