Plug it in or gas and go this PRIUS PRIME is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: ONLY 55,917 KMS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 7 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 15 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, QUAD LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Very clean Titanium Glow exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2018 Toyota Prius

55,917 KM

$26,925

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Prius

Prime ONE OWNER-BOUGHT+SERVICED HERE!

2018 Toyota Prius

Prime ONE OWNER-BOUGHT+SERVICED HERE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$26,925

+ taxes & licensing

55,917KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDKARFP1J3069018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 55,917 KM

Vehicle Description

Plug it in or gas and go this PRIUS PRIME is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: ONLY 55,917 KMS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 7 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 15 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, QUAD LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Very clean Titanium Glow exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$26,925

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2018 Toyota Prius