2018 Toyota Prius
Prime ONE OWNER-BOUGHT+SERVICED HERE!
2018 Toyota Prius
Prime ONE OWNER-BOUGHT+SERVICED HERE!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 55,917 KM
Vehicle Description
Plug it in or gas and go this PRIUS PRIME is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: ONLY 55,917 KMS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 7 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 15 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, QUAD LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Very clean Titanium Glow exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vandermeer Toyota
