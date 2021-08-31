2018 Toyota Prius

+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
+ taxes & licensing
This Prius C TECHNOLOGY is THE TOP PACKAGE! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUTO A/C, PUSH BUTTON START, 15 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LIGHTS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE, THE PREVIOUS OWNERS SNOW TIRES AND MORE. Beautiful Blue Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and a free Carfax report.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8