Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Prius

69,845 KM

Details Description Features

$23,901

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,901

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Prius

2018 Toyota Prius

c Technology TECH PKG-LEATHER+NAV+SNOWS!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Prius

c Technology TECH PKG-LEATHER+NAV+SNOWS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 7996662
  2. 7996662
  3. 7996662
  4. 7996662
  5. 7996662
  6. 7996662
  7. 7996662
  8. 7996662
  9. 7996662
  10. 7996662
  11. 7996662
  12. 7996662
  13. 7996662
  14. 7996662
  15. 7996662
  16. 7996662
  17. 7996662
  18. 7996662
  19. 7996662
  20. 7996662
  21. 7996662
  22. 7996662
  23. 7996662
  24. 7996662
Contact Seller

$23,901

+ taxes & licensing

69,845KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7996662
  • Stock #: W5500
  • VIN: JTDKDTB35J1599060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 69,845 KM

Vehicle Description

This Prius C TECHNOLOGY is THE TOP PACKAGE! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUTO A/C, PUSH BUTTON START, 15 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LIGHTS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE, THE PREVIOUS OWNERS SNOW TIRES AND MORE. Beautiful Blue Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and a free Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
GPS System
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2018 Toyota Prius c ...
 69,845 KM
$23,901 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Atla...
 21,703 KM
$54,099 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota 4Runner ...
 32,838 KM
$59,885 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory