2018 Toyota Prius

49,472 KM

$24,925

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

c UPGRADE PKG-SNOWS ON RIMS!

c UPGRADE PKG-SNOWS ON RIMS!

Location

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

49,472KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9575764
  • Stock #: W5805A
  • VIN: JTDKDTB32J1603694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 49,472 KM

Vehicle Description

This DEALER SERVICED-UPGRADE PACKAGE has ONLY 49,472 KMS! Features: THE PREVIOUS OWNERS SNOW TIRES ON RIMS, SUMMER TIRES ON AWESOME ORANGE ALLOYS, 60/40 SPLIT BACK SEAT, CRUISE CONTROL, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUTO A/C, ADJUSTABLE DRIVERS HEIGHT, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH AUTO HIGH BEAMS, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT AND PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Silver Metallic exterior and Black/Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

