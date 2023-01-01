$24,925+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Prius
c UPGRADE PKG-SNOWS ON RIMS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$24,925
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9575764
- Stock #: W5805A
- VIN: JTDKDTB32J1603694
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 49,472 KM
Vehicle Description
This DEALER SERVICED-UPGRADE PACKAGE has ONLY 49,472 KMS! Features: THE PREVIOUS OWNERS SNOW TIRES ON RIMS, SUMMER TIRES ON AWESOME ORANGE ALLOYS, 60/40 SPLIT BACK SEAT, CRUISE CONTROL, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUTO A/C, ADJUSTABLE DRIVERS HEIGHT, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH AUTO HIGH BEAMS, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT AND PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Silver Metallic exterior and Black/Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
