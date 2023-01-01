$31,886+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2018 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD-PWR SEAT+HTD STEERING!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$31,886
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10018137
- Stock #: W6005A
- VIN: 2T3RFREV0JW704419
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 70,279 KM
Vehicle Description
This DEALER SERVICED-XLE AWD is very clean! Features: HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 17 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Beautiful Galactic Aqua exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.