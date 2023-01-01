Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

70,279 KM

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

XLE AWD-PWR SEAT+HTD STEERING!

XLE AWD-PWR SEAT+HTD STEERING!

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

70,279KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10018137
  • Stock #: W6005A
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV0JW704419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 70,279 KM

Vehicle Description

This DEALER SERVICED-XLE AWD is very clean! Features: HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 17 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Beautiful Galactic Aqua exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

