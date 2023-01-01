Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

83,203 KM

$26,991

+ tax & licensing
$26,991

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

LE AWD-DEALER SERVICED!

LE AWD-DEALER SERVICED!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$26,991

+ taxes & licensing

83,203KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10195500
  • Stock #: W6069
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV6JW712171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 83,203 KM

Vehicle Description

This DEALER SERVICED-LE AWD features: HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY, 17 INCH ALLOYS AND MORE. Very clean Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and a free Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

