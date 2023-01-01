$26,991+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2018 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD-DEALER SERVICED!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$26,991
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10195500
- Stock #: W6069
- VIN: 2T3BFREV6JW712171
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 83,203 KM
Vehicle Description
This DEALER SERVICED-LE AWD features: HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY, 17 INCH ALLOYS AND MORE. Very clean Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and a free Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.