2018 Toyota RAV4

45,896 KM

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

LE AWD-ONLY 45,896 KMS!

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD-ONLY 45,896 KMS!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

45,896KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10195503
  • Stock #: TZ195A
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV4JW825939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 45,896 KM

Vehicle Description

DEALER SERVICED and ONLY 45,896 KMS this is the LE AWD you have been waiting for! Features: HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY, 17 INCH ALLOYS AND MORE. Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

