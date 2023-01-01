$33,992+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid HYBRID XLE-ONLY 57,884 KMS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$33,992
- Listing ID: 10410783
- Stock #: TA000A
- VIN: JTMRJREVXJD162984
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 57,884 KM
Vehicle Description
This HYBRID-XLE is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: ONLY 57,884 KMS, REMOTE START, POWER MOONROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER HATCH, 17 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Very clean Galactic Aqua exterior Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
