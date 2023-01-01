Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

57,884 KM

Details Description Features

$33,992

+ tax & licensing
$33,992

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid HYBRID XLE-ONLY 57,884 KMS!

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid HYBRID XLE-ONLY 57,884 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$33,992

+ taxes & licensing

57,884KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10410783
  Stock #: TA000A
  VIN: JTMRJREVXJD162984

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 5-door
  Stock # TA000A
  Mileage 57,884 KM

Vehicle Description

This HYBRID-XLE is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: ONLY 57,884 KMS, REMOTE START, POWER MOONROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER HATCH, 17 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Very clean Galactic Aqua exterior Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

