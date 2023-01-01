$31,947+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2018 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD-ONLY 43,019 KMS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$31,947
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10501704
- Stock #: W6143
- VIN: 2T3RFREV1JW812516
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 43,019 KM
Vehicle Description
SERVICED HERE FROM DAY ONE, this XLE AWD has ONLY 43,019 KMS! Features: PIONEER AUDIO WITH MICRO SUB, ROOF RACK, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, DUAL AUTO A/C, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 17 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Beautiful Alpine White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.