2018 Toyota RAV4

43,019 KM

Details Description Features

$31,947

+ tax & licensing
$31,947

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD-ONLY 43,019 KMS!

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD-ONLY 43,019 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$31,947

+ taxes & licensing

43,019KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10501704
  • Stock #: W6143
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV1JW812516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 43,019 KM

Vehicle Description

SERVICED HERE FROM DAY ONE, this XLE AWD has ONLY 43,019 KMS! Features: PIONEER AUDIO WITH MICRO SUB, ROOF RACK, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, DUAL AUTO A/C, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 17 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Beautiful Alpine White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

