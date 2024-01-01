Menu
Account
Sign In
This DEALER SERVICED-XLE AWD features: 4 BRAND NEW TIRES, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, 6.1 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 17 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Beautiful Black Currant Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2018 Toyota RAV4

103,768 KM

Details Description Features

$25,409

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD-PWR SEAT+HTD STEERING!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD-PWR SEAT+HTD STEERING!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 10875744
  2. 10875744
  3. 10875744
  4. 10875744
  5. 10875744
  6. 10875744
  7. 10875744
  8. 10875744
  9. 10875744
  10. 10875744
  11. 10875744
  12. 10875744
  13. 10875744
  14. 10875744
  15. 10875744
  16. 10875744
  17. 10875744
  18. 10875744
  19. 10875744
  20. 10875744
  21. 10875744
  22. 10875744
  23. 10875744
  24. 10875744
  25. 10875744
  26. 10875744
  27. 10875744
Contact Seller

$25,409

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
103,768KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3RFREV1JW750938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 103,768 KM

Vehicle Description

This DEALER SERVICED-XLE AWD features: 4 BRAND NEW TIRES, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, 6.1 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 17 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Beautiful Black Currant Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

Used 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT PREMIUM-LEATHER+SUNROOF! for sale in Cobourg, ON
2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT PREMIUM-LEATHER+SUNROOF! 8,374 KM $52,903 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Tundra Limited CREWMAX LIMITED-PANO ROOF+COOLED SEATS! for sale in Cobourg, ON
2023 Toyota Tundra Limited CREWMAX LIMITED-PANO ROOF+COOLED SEATS! 20,840 KM $67,908 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD-ONLY 24,803 KMS! for sale in Cobourg, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD-ONLY 24,803 KMS! 24,803 KM $34,979 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,409

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4