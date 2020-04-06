2018 Toyota RAV4

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
+ taxes & licensing
This HYBRID LIMITED has it all! NAVIGATION, JBL AUDIO, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, SUNROOF, DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER LIFTGATE, BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH ALLOYS, HID HEADLAMPS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE AND MORE! Gorgeous Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8