Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited LIMITED+HYBRID!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited LIMITED+HYBRID!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 4878906
  2. 4878906
  3. 4878906
  4. 4878906
  5. 4878906
  6. 4878906
  7. 4878906
  8. 4878906
  9. 4878906
  10. 4878906
  11. 4878906
  12. 4878906
  13. 4878906
  14. 4878906
  15. 4878906
  16. 4878906
  17. 4878906
  18. 4878906
  19. 4878906
  20. 4878906
  21. 4878906
  22. 4878906
  23. 4878906
  24. 4878906
  25. 4878906
  26. 4878906
  27. 4878906
  28. 4878906
  29. 4878906
Contact Seller

$35,226

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,285KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4878906
  • Stock #: W4966A
  • VIN: JTMDJREV0JD222717
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door

This HYBRID LIMITED has it all! NAVIGATION, JBL AUDIO, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, SUNROOF, DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER LIFTGATE, BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH ALLOYS, HID HEADLAMPS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE AND MORE! Gorgeous Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Parking Distance Sensors
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Stability Control
  • Side Air Bags
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folder Rear Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Sunroof
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • Dual Air Controls
  • GPS System
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2018 Toyota RAV4 ONE...
 58,493 KM
$22,799 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota C-HR XLE...
 28,120 KM
$20,794 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 19,663 KM
$16,785 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Send A Message