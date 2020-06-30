Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

19,985 KM

Details Description Features

$32,987

+ tax & licensing
Hybrid HYBRID XLE+PLATINUM WARRANTY-2022!

Location

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

  • Listing ID: 5342657
  • Stock #: W5094
  • VIN: JTMRJREVXJD218678

19,985KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # W5094
  • Mileage 19,985 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow ONLY 19,985 KMS! This DEALER SERVICED HYBRID XLE features HEATED LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, PUSH BUTTON START, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, ALLOY WHEELS, FOG LIGHTS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE and an available TOYOTA PLATINUM WARRANTY valid up to 80,000 kms or March 26, 2022 whichever comes first for a transfer fee of only $150+hst! Very clean Alpine White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
AWD
Dual Air Controls
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

