2018 Toyota RAV4

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
Wow ONLY 19,985 KMS! This DEALER SERVICED HYBRID XLE features HEATED LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, PUSH BUTTON START, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, ALLOY WHEELS, FOG LIGHTS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE and an available TOYOTA PLATINUM WARRANTY valid up to 80,000 kms or March 26, 2022 whichever comes first for a transfer fee of only $150+hst! Very clean Alpine White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
