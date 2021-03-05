Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

42,375 KM

$24,803

+ tax & licensing
$24,803

+ taxes & licensing

LE AWD+SNOW TIRES!

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD+SNOW TIRES!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$24,803

+ taxes & licensing

42,375KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6639269
  • Stock #: W5286
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV4JW759716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 42,375 KM

Vehicle Description

This LE AWD is a ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED vehicle that features: THE PREVIOUS OWNERS SNOW TIRES ON RIMS, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE INCLUDING RADAR CRUISE AND MORE! Beautiful Red Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

