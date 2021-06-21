Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

49,941 KM

$24,983

+ tax & licensing
$24,983

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD-ONE OWNER AND DEALER SERVICED!

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD-ONE OWNER AND DEALER SERVICED!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$24,983

+ taxes & licensing

49,941KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7416494
  Stock #: CX072A
  VIN: 2T3BFREV9JW824561

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 5-door
  Mileage 49,941 KM

Vehicle Description

This LE AWD is a ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED suv! Features: HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, 17 INCH ALLOYS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Alpine White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and a free Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

