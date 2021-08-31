Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota RAV4

17,489 KM

Details Description Features

$26,603

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,603

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD-ONE OWNER!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD-ONE OWNER!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 7712464
  2. 7712464
  3. 7712464
  4. 7712464
  5. 7712464
  6. 7712464
  7. 7712464
  8. 7712464
  9. 7712464
  10. 7712464
  11. 7712464
  12. 7712464
  13. 7712464
  14. 7712464
  15. 7712464
  16. 7712464
  17. 7712464
  18. 7712464
  19. 7712464
  20. 7712464
  21. 7712464
  22. 7712464
  23. 7712464
Contact Seller

$26,603

+ taxes & licensing

17,489KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7712464
  • Stock #: TX288A
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV9JW825225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 17,489 KM

Vehicle Description

This LE AWD is a ONE OWNER with ONLY 17,489 KMS! Features: HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, 17 INCH ALLOYS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Alpine White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2018 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 17,489 KM
$26,603 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 41,890 KM
$18,933 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus NX 300h H...
 140,212 KM
$32,729 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory