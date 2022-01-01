Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

8,321 KM

$29,989

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
LE AWD-ONLY 8,321 KMS!

LE AWD-ONLY 8,321 KMS!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

8,321KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8123275
  • Stock #: TX249A
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV9JW825421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 8,321 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER, LE AWD has ONLY 8,321 ORIGINAL KILOMETERS! Features: HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, 17 INCH ALLOYS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE AND MORE. Beautiful Silver Metallic exterior and very clean Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

