2018 Toyota RAV4

57,463 KM

$25,896

+ tax & licensing
LE-ONE OWNER+BOUGHT+SERVICED HERE!

Location

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

57,463KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8255498
  Stock #: TY045A
  VIN: 2T3ZFREV5JW511313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 57,463 KM

Vehicle Description

This LE FWD is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 17 INCH ALLOYS AND MORE. Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
6 Speed Automatic

