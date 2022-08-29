$27,949+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD-SUNROOF+HTD STEERING!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$27,949
- Listing ID: 9221359
- Stock #: TY233A
- VIN: 2T3RFREV9JW796369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 85,521 KM
Vehicle Description
This XLE AWD is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, POWER MOONROOF, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER HATCH, 17 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Beautiful White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and a free Carfax report. Priced to sell due to a couple of small insurance claims. See pics for details and Carfax link on our website for more info.
Vehicle Features
