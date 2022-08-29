Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

85,521 KM

Details Description Features

$27,949

+ tax & licensing
$27,949

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD-SUNROOF+HTD STEERING!

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD-SUNROOF+HTD STEERING!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$27,949

+ taxes & licensing

85,521KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9221359
  • Stock #: TY233A
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV9JW796369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 85,521 KM

Vehicle Description

This XLE AWD is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, POWER MOONROOF, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER HATCH, 17 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Beautiful White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and a free Carfax report. Priced to sell due to a couple of small insurance claims. See pics for details and Carfax link on our website for more info.

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

