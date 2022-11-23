$28,917+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2018 Toyota RAV4
LE-ONLY 32,481 KMS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$28,917
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9416200
- Stock #: W5852
- VIN: 2T3ZFREV7JW499052
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 32,481 KM
Vehicle Description
This LE FWD has ONLY 32,481 KMS! Features: HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, AUTO HIGH BEAMS, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT AND PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY, 17 INCH ALLOYS AND MORE. Beautiful Ruby Flare Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.