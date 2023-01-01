$59,933+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Sequoia
Platinum 5.7L V8 PLATINUM-ONE OWNER-BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$59,933
- Listing ID: 10000277
- Stock #: TZ102A
- VIN: 5TDDY5G19JS161399
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 61,125 KM
Vehicle Description
This FULLY EQUIPPED-PLATINUM EDITION is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: AN AMAZING 14 SPEAKER JBL SYNTHESIS AUDIO SYSTEM, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, OPTITRON GUAGES, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY LINKED TO POWER TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL AND MIRRORS, DVD WITH 2 WIRELESS HEADPHONES, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER HATCH, 20 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Graphite interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
