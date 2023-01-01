Menu
2018 Toyota Sequoia

61,125 KM

Details Description Features

$59,933

+ tax & licensing
$59,933

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2018 Toyota Sequoia

2018 Toyota Sequoia

Platinum 5.7L V8 PLATINUM-ONE OWNER-BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE!

2018 Toyota Sequoia

Platinum 5.7L V8 PLATINUM-ONE OWNER-BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$59,933

+ taxes & licensing

61,125KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10000277
  • Stock #: TZ102A
  • VIN: 5TDDY5G19JS161399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 61,125 KM

Vehicle Description

This FULLY EQUIPPED-PLATINUM EDITION is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: AN AMAZING 14 SPEAKER JBL SYNTHESIS AUDIO SYSTEM, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, OPTITRON GUAGES, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY LINKED TO POWER TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL AND MIRRORS, DVD WITH 2 WIRELESS HEADPHONES, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER HATCH, 20 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Graphite interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

