Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Tacoma

72,660 KM

Details Description Features

$37,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,994

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Tacoma

2018 Toyota Tacoma

DOUBLE CAB SR5-ONLY 72,660 KMS!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Tacoma

DOUBLE CAB SR5-ONLY 72,660 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 10416258
  2. 10416258
  3. 10416258
  4. 10416258
  5. 10416258
  6. 10416258
  7. 10416258
  8. 10416258
  9. 10416258
  10. 10416258
  11. 10416258
  12. 10416258
  13. 10416258
  14. 10416258
  15. 10416258
  16. 10416258
  17. 10416258
  18. 10416258
  19. 10416258
  20. 10416258
  21. 10416258
  22. 10416258
  23. 10416258
  24. 10416258
  25. 10416258
Contact Seller

$37,994

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
72,660KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10416258
  • Stock #: W6123
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN8JX031907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,660 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED-DOUBLE CAB SR5 has ONLY 72,660 KMS! Features: HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 16 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Very clean Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2021 Toyota Tundra S...
 27,569 KM
$52,949 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 57,884 KM
$33,992 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Venza Li...
 29,476 KM
$48,973 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory