2018 Toyota Tacoma

$37,994 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 2 , 6 6 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10416258

10416258 Stock #: W6123

W6123 VIN: 5TFDZ5BN8JX031907

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 72,660 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.