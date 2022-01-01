Menu
2018 Toyota Tacoma

76,093 KM

Details Description Features

$39,879

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

SR5 TRD SPORT UPGRADE-LEATHER+SUNROOF+MORE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

76,093KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8076169
  • Stock #: W5520A
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BNXJX029365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,093 KM

Vehicle Description

Come check out this TRD SPORT UPGRADE soon it will not be here long! Features: TOYOTA REMOTE START, SOFT TRI-FOLD COVER, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, DUAL AUTO A/C, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, HOOD SCOOP, SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION, FOG LIGHTS, LED DRLS, 17 INCH ALLOYS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Red Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and a free Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory