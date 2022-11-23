Menu
2018 Toyota Tacoma

45,097 KM

$42,969

+ tax & licensing
$42,969

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2018 Toyota Tacoma

2018 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 TRD SPORT-ONLY 45,097 KMS!

2018 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 TRD SPORT-ONLY 45,097 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$42,969

+ taxes & licensing

45,097KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9359122
  Stock #: TZ004A
  VIN: 5TFDZ5BN8JX036623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,097 KM

Vehicle Description

This DOUBLE CAB TRD SPORT is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, HEATED SEATS, POWER REAR GLASS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, HOOD SCOOP, LED DRLS, FOG LIGHTS, 17 INCH ALLOYS AND MORE. Beautiful Inferno exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and a free Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

