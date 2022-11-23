$42,969+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Tacoma
SR5 TRD SPORT-ONLY 45,097 KMS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,097 KM
Vehicle Description
This DOUBLE CAB TRD SPORT is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, HEATED SEATS, POWER REAR GLASS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, HOOD SCOOP, LED DRLS, FOG LIGHTS, 17 INCH ALLOYS AND MORE. Beautiful Inferno exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and a free Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
