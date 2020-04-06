2018 Toyota Tundra

Safety Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

ABS Brakes

Dual Air Bags

Stability Control

Side Air Bags

Driver Air Bags

Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Steering Wheel Controls Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth Additional Features 4x4

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.