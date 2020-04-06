Menu
2018 Toyota Tundra

SR 4.6L V8 4X4 FOR WORK OR PLAY!

2018 Toyota Tundra

SR 4.6L V8 4X4 FOR WORK OR PLAY!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$35,633

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,877KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4878891
  • Stock #: W5000
  • VIN: 5TFUM5F16JX076530
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This DOUBLE CAB 4X4 is a great choice for transporting your crew or family! 6 PASSENGER SEATING, 4WD, 4.6L V8, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE INCLUDING DYNAMIC RADAR CRUISE, AUTO HIGH BEAMS, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT AND PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, 6,500 TOW CAPACITY AND MORE! Alpine White exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and a free Carfax report.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Stability Control
  • Side Air Bags
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

