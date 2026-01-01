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<p><strong>2019   CHEVROLET   CRUZE   LS   SEDAN </strong></p><p><strong> COMES  WITH  SNOW  TIRES  ON  RIMS </strong></p><p><strong>AUTO, AIR, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS, TINTED  GLASS,   TOUCH   SCREEN,   BACK   UP   CAMERA,  PLUS  MUCH,   MUCH   MORE!</strong></p><p><strong>   INCLUDED   IN   THE   PRICE   IS   A  6  MONTH   WARRANTY!</strong></p><p><strong> CERTIFIED  </strong></p><p><strong> $12,900.00   PLUS  TAX</strong></p><p><strong>  CALL    BOB  905-377-9200   FOR   DETAILS</strong></p><p><strong> BOB   CURRIE   AUTO   SALES  </strong></p>

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

123,041 KM

Details Description Features

$12,700

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LS SEDAN 1.4 LTR 4 CYL 123,041KMS 6 MTH WARRANTY

Watch This Vehicle
14081442

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LS SEDAN 1.4 LTR 4 CYL 123,041KMS 6 MTH WARRANTY

Location

Bob Currie Auto Sales

4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9

905-377-9200

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,700

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
123,041KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1BC5SM9K7123618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,041 KM

Vehicle Description

2019   CHEVROLET   CRUZE   LS   SEDAN 

 COMES  WITH  SNOW  TIRES  ON  RIMS 

AUTO, AIR, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS, TINTED  GLASS,   TOUCH   SCREEN,   BACK   UP   CAMERA,  PLUS  MUCH,   MUCH   MORE!

   INCLUDED   IN   THE   PRICE   IS   A  6  MONTH   WARRANTY!

 CERTIFIED  

 $12,900.00   PLUS  TAX

  CALL    BOB  905-377-9200   FOR   DETAILS

 BOB   CURRIE   AUTO   SALES  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bob Currie Auto Sales

Bob Currie Auto Sales

4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
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$12,700

+ taxes & licensing>

Bob Currie Auto Sales

905-377-9200

2019 Chevrolet Cruze