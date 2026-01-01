$12,700+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
LS SEDAN 1.4 LTR 4 CYL 123,041KMS 6 MTH WARRANTY
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
LS SEDAN 1.4 LTR 4 CYL 123,041KMS 6 MTH WARRANTY
Location
Bob Currie Auto Sales
4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
905-377-9200
Certified
$12,700
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,041 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 CHEVROLET CRUZE LS SEDAN
COMES WITH SNOW TIRES ON RIMS
AUTO, AIR, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS, TINTED GLASS, TOUCH SCREEN, BACK UP CAMERA, PLUS MUCH, MUCH MORE!
INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS A 6 MONTH WARRANTY!
CERTIFIED
$12,900.00 PLUS TAX
CALL BOB 905-377-9200 FOR DETAILS
BOB CURRIE AUTO SALES
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905-377-9200