$19,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Double Cab 147" Custom
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Double Cab 147" Custom
Location
Stewart Auto Hub
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
905-269-5995
Certified
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 264,964 KM
Vehicle Description
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Selling Dealer: Stewart Auto Hub Inc
Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee
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