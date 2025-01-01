$18,900+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
Location
Bob Currie Auto Sales
4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
905-377-9200
Certified
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 143,772 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN GT VAN 143,772 KMS WITH 7 PASSENGER SEATING LEATHER INTERIOR 3.6LTR V6 ENGINE, AUTOMATIC, FACTORY DVD PLAYER, POWER WINDOWS POWER SLIDING DOORS AND POWER TAILGATE - PLUS MUCH MUCH MORE!
INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS A 6 MONTH/ 10,000 KMS DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO CANADA
$18,900.00 PLUS TAX
CALL BOB FOR DETAILS 905-377-9200
bcasales@hotmail.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bob Currie Auto Sales
Email Bob Currie Auto Sales
Bob Currie Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-377-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-377-9200