<p><strong>2019  GMC  SIERRA 1500  DOUBLE CAB  4X4</strong></p><p><strong>AUTO, AIR, TONNEAU COVER,  BED  LINER,  TILT STEERING</strong></p><p><strong>EZ LIFT AND LOWER TAILGATE,  POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS</strong></p><p><strong>PLUS MUCH,  MUCH MORE!</strong></p><p><strong>INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS A LUBRICO CANADA WARRANTY</strong></p><p><strong>CERTIFIED</strong></p><p><strong>$23,700.00  PLUS TAX</strong></p><p><strong>CALL BOB FOR DETAILS 905-377-9200</strong></p><p><strong>BOB CURRIE AUTO SALES</strong></p><p><strong>bcasales@hotmail.ca</strong></p>

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

170,352 KM

$23,700

+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Double Cab 4x4

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Double Cab 4x4

Bob Currie Auto Sales

4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9

905-377-9200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,700

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,352KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GTV2LEC8K1197561

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 170,352 KM

Vehicle Description

2019  GMC  SIERRA 1500  DOUBLE CAB  4X4

AUTO, AIR, TONNEAU COVER,  BED  LINER,  TILT STEERING

EZ LIFT AND LOWER TAILGATE,  POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS

PLUS MUCH,  MUCH MORE!

INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS A LUBRICO CANADA WARRANTY

CERTIFIED

$23,700.00  PLUS TAX

CALL BOB FOR DETAILS 905-377-9200

BOB CURRIE AUTO SALES

bcasales@hotmail.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Air conditioning, single-zone
Driver Information Centre, 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information
Cruise control, steering wheel-mounted
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel
Floor covering, Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl
Seat, rear full-width folding bench, 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Vision Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. IT can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned of...

Power Windows

Tinted Glass
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Door handles, black
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirrors, outside manual, Black
Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
4X4 chrome badge (Included and only available with 4X4 models.)
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
Grille surround, chrome (Not included when (SXL) Elevation Edition is ordered.)
Bumper, front chrome lower
Active aero shutters
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Pickup box
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Capless Fuel Fill
Transfer case, with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.)
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
GVWR, 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires 4WD model.)

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
6-Speaker Audio System

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Tow Hitch

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Bob Currie Auto Sales

Bob Currie Auto Sales

4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
$23,700

+ taxes & licensing>

Bob Currie Auto Sales

905-377-9200

2019 GMC Sierra 1500