$23,700+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Double Cab 4x4
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Double Cab 4x4
Location
Bob Currie Auto Sales
4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
905-377-9200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,700
+ taxes & licensing
Used
170,352KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GTV2LEC8K1197561
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 170,352 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 GMC SIERRA 1500 DOUBLE CAB 4X4
AUTO, AIR, TONNEAU COVER, BED LINER, TILT STEERING
EZ LIFT AND LOWER TAILGATE, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS
PLUS MUCH, MUCH MORE!
INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS A LUBRICO CANADA WARRANTY
CERTIFIED
$23,700.00 PLUS TAX
CALL BOB FOR DETAILS 905-377-9200
BOB CURRIE AUTO SALES
bcasales@hotmail.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Air conditioning, single-zone
Driver Information Centre, 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information
Cruise control, steering wheel-mounted
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel
Floor covering, Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl
Seat, rear full-width folding bench, 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Vision Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. IT can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned of...
Power Options
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Door handles, black
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirrors, outside manual, Black
Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
4X4 chrome badge (Included and only available with 4X4 models.)
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
Grille surround, chrome (Not included when (SXL) Elevation Edition is ordered.)
Bumper, front chrome lower
Active aero shutters
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Pickup box
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Capless Fuel Fill
Transfer case, with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.)
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
GVWR, 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires 4WD model.)
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
6-Speaker Audio System
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bob Currie Auto Sales
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 164,394 KM $11,700 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4dr Trailhawk 198,201 KM $13,700 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Z-71 Crew 4x4 203,016 KM $23,700 + tax & lic
Email Bob Currie Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bob Currie Auto Sales
4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-377-XXXX(click to show)
$23,700
+ taxes & licensing>
Bob Currie Auto Sales
905-377-9200
2019 GMC Sierra 1500